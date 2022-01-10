Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly targeting Florida minor for pornography

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to solicit a minor in Florida.

Officials say it all began in December when someone called the McClain County Sheriff’s Office to report a man communicating with a minor in Florida and receiving child pornography.

On Jan. 7, detectives served a search warrant on 23-year-old Auston Woodell’s property, but he was released pending further investigation.

As the investigation continued to unfold, an immediate arrest warrant was issued.

McClain County deputies and other law enforcement officers worked through the night to locate Woodell, who was taken into custody.

Woodell was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, and soliciting sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.