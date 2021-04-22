Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is in custody after he allegedly threatened an officer at a police supply store.

On April 9, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a disturbance at COPS Products, a police supply store with a firearms dealer inside it.

When they arrived, they saw a man being held by law enforcement officers from Wetumka and Edmond.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that Yemman Zolghani approached a uniformed police officer and told them to tase him.

Yemman Zolghani

“Zolghani went to within inches of the uniformed officer where Zolghani told him several times to tase him. The officer requested he back away. When Zolghani was not tased, he went to a showroom counter and retrieved a large, fixed-blade knife and approached the uniformed officer,” the affidavit states.

Again, witnesses say Zolghani got within inches of the officer with the knife.

The officer held out one hand and told Zolghani to stop and drop the knife. At that point, Zolghani handed the knife to an employee and went to another part of the store.

When he was asked to leave, Zolghani allegedly said he wanted to apologize to the officer.

“When he approached the officer, he immediately took hold of the officer’s Taser and attempted to disarm the officer of it. This resulted in Zolghani being detained and handcuffed by multiple store patrons,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators soon learned that Zolghani was arrested by the Shawnee Police Department in March after he allegedly caused a disturbance in a government building. After that incident, he was charged with multiple felony crimes.

After being charged, Zolghani attempted to purchase a high-powered rifle and three pistols at COPS Gun Shop. However, he failed the background check so they refused to give him the weapons.

“Upon Oklahoma City Police Department’s officers initiating contact on 04/09/2021, Zolghani stated that he was ‘getting guns for God’ and ‘taking the demons of God out.'”

The report states that Zolghani also claimed he had recently returned from Syria and was here to “do God’s work.”

Investigators say that while Zolghani was in custody, he said, “I’m going to come back and kill you all.”

Zolghani was charged with five counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, and one count of placing bodily fluids on a government employee.