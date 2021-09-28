Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Texas lawmakers

SENTINEL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly made online threats against dozens of Texas lawmakers.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, 20-year-old Austin Lund was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Texas lawmakers who voted on a bill restricting abortions.

According to documents obtained by the newspaper, Reddit Legal Support contacted the FBI in Oklahoma City to report that threats had been made on their platform.

Investigators say they were able to track down the IP address used to make the threats to Lund’s apartment.

Authorities say Lund admitted to making the threats, but had no intention of actually carrying them out.

He was arrested on a complaint of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.