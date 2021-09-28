Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Texas lawmakers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SENTINEL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly made online threats against dozens of Texas lawmakers.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, 20-year-old Austin Lund was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill Texas lawmakers who voted on a bill restricting abortions.

According to documents obtained by the newspaper, Reddit Legal Support contacted the FBI in Oklahoma City to report that threats had been made on their platform.

Investigators say they were able to track down the IP address used to make the threats to Lund’s apartment.

Authorities say Lund admitted to making the threats, but had no intention of actually carrying them out.

He was arrested on a complaint of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter