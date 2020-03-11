Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly trying to use counterfeit cash

Jeremy Cooper

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities took an Oklahoma man into custody after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.

On Tuesday evening, officers were called to a CVS, located in the 2300 block of N. Martin Luther King Blvd., in reference to a man trying to make a purchase with counterfeit money.

When officers arrived at the CVS, authorities took 22-year-old Jeremy Cooper into custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cooper had several $100 bills in his hand and on his person that were counterfeit.

“I personally examined the 26 $100 bills where I observed they were all not consistent in texture with a real $100 bill. Each bill also had the same serial number, and each bill displayed a Chinese symbol on the back,” the affidavit states.

Cooper was arrested on two complaints of possession of a counterfeit instrument.

