Oklahoma man arrested after baby found abandoned in Edmond park

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Police have arrested a man they say abandoned a baby at a local park.

Investigators say a woman called 911 back on March 29 after her son found the toddler at Shannon Miller Park.

When officers arrived, the child was still in a car sea and thankfully wasn’t hurt.

A man who was seen leaving the park was later stopped on the UCO campus.

Duncan Lunceford was interviewed and officers say his story didn’t add up and he appeared to be on drugs.

Lunceford also had warrants out for his arrest.

The baby was taken into DHS custody and police say they identified the mother through messages on Lunceford’s phone.

She has since been questioned and released.