LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have arrested an Oklahoma man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

On July 26, agents with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 43-year-old John Mack Byrd.

Officials say the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip to the agency.

The NCMEC received information from DropBox that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography. Agents were able to trace the account to Byrd.

Byrd was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.