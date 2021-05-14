Oklahoma man arrested after child pornography investigation

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into child pornography.

The case began in January when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Chance Mason
Following an investigation, agents served a search warrant at a home in Grady County.

As a result, officials say 21-year-old Chance Arlan Mason was taken into custody on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

