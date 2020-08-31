Oklahoma man arrested after crashing onto high school football field

COWETA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 21-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after crashing his pickup truck onto a high school football field.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 28, officers with the Coweta Police Department were called to the school’s football field after receiving a report about a pickup truck on the turf.

Investigators say the truck was traveling on Hwy 51, went left of center and then left the roadway to the south. At that point, it went airborne over 305th E. Avenue.

The truck crashed through fences and the bleachers of the football field.

Authorities say the truck was found at the five-yard line on the field.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Matthew Jenkins on complaints of driving under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol, obstruction, and driving left of center.

Investigators say the accident inflicted significant damage to the football field, bleachers, and fencing owned by Coweta Public Schools.

