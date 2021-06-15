Oklahoma man arrested after dragging woman by car for several blocks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is facing charges and a woman is recovering after she was dragged outside a car for about half a mile in northeast Oklahoma City.

It happened early this morning and led to an hours-long manhunt until he was eventually captured.

Witnesses say it started with some sort of altercation at a McDonald’s on Martin Luther King near I-35 and things quickly turned dangerous.

“She was trying to get out and was not able to get out and he drove away with her hanging out of the car,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Polic say 27-year-old Daryl Ray Holland continued driving with 39-year-old Kendra Hunt hanging out the door.

Daryl Holland

“We are seeing evidence that she was dragged,” Henderson said.

The harrowing ordeal continued down Martin Luther King all the way to a gas station at Northeast 50th.

“The suspect stops for a minute and continues west on 50th into the neighborhood,” said Henderson.

Holland’s vehicle and Hunt were eventually found near 52nd and Everest.

“I don’t know if she was in the car or out of the car but she was found near the car if she wasn’t found in the car,” Henderson said.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

He was nowhere to be found.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows a man they believe is Holland running off into a large wooded area nearby.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene as authorities searched for Holland – eventually catching up to and arresting him hours later.

Doctors say the victim was seriously injured – but is expected to survive.

“Obviously we’re concerned for her safety,” said Henderson. “We don’t know the relationship between those two people yet so we don’t have those answers right now.”