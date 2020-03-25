Oklahoma man arrested allegedly after killing man, injuring another and trooper

FAIRLAND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a shooting in one Oklahoma community that killed one man and injured two others, including an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

Authorities say the incident began on Tuesday night when a woman and her family went to visit her ex-boyfriend’s home in Fairland. Investigators say 48-year-old Edwin Ball was threatening to hurt himself.

When they arrived at the home, the woman’s son, 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell, was shot and killed. Her brother was also shot before Ball barricaded himself inside his home.

Officials with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for assistance.

As troopers and deputies were setting up a perimeter around Ball’s home, they say he opened fire on them.

Authorities with the OHP say a trooper was hit in the eye by a pellet and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ball refused to leave his home and allegedly fired numerous rounds at the tactical team. He was finally taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Ball was arrested on complaints of murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.