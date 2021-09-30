Oklahoma man arrested after making numerous threats

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County say an Oklahoma man was taken into custody after making threats toward several elected officials.

On Sept. 20, dispatchers at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Daniel Fontenot.

Fontenot told dispatchers that he was going to bomb the Cleveland County Detention Center and the Devon Tower. Officials say he also stressed that if he wasn’t taken seriously, he would drive his vehicle through the State Fair.

Fontenot said that he wanted to be arrested.

Daniel Fontenot, Cleveland County Detention Center

Authorities say he said if he wasn’t arrested, he could kill Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, Judge Thad Balkman, and Sheriff Chris Amason.

When he was asked if he had any weapons or bombs, he said he didn’t.

Fontenot was arrested on a complaint of plan/attempt/conspire to perform acts of violence and threat to use an explosive device to damage or injury persons or property.