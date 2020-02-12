Oklahoma man arrested after more than 70 grams of methamphetamine found in truck

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Creek County after more than 70 grams of methamphetamine were found in his truck.

On Feb. 6, Creek County deputies responded to a residence on Shaw Drive in Sapulpa after someone called and asked deputies to check on a possible assault in progress.

When police arrived, they found a man standing by the open door of a truck parked in the driveway.

Deputies approached the man, identified as 38-year-old Royce Glover, of Sapulpa, and attempted to speak with him, but he took off running.

Authorities chased Glover before he eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Royce Glover is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine in Glover’s truck, along with several paraphernalia items.

Glover had an outstanding felony warrant in Creek County for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, and driving with a suspended license.