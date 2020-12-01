Oklahoma man arrested, charged with Procuring Obscene Material following national investigation

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged with felony Procuring Obscene Material following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMECC).

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) received a cyber tip from NCMEC that originated with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and involved online chats between Newman and an underage female in Idaho.

Idaho investigators tracked an email account to an IP address located in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Okla. where Newman was a listed as a resident.



The OSBI investigators then received a search warrant for all electronic devices in the home.

After agents from the OSBI ICAC Unit secured an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Stephen Newman, the McAlester Police Department arrested him November 20 on one charge of Procuring Obscene Material, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.



The OSBI investigation is ongoing. If you have a child that you believe had an inappropriate experience with Newman, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.



If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.