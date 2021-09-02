Oklahoma man arrested following child pornography investigation

Heath Zeller

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany say an Oklahoma man has been taken into custody following an investigation into a child pornography case.

In May of 2021, detectives with the Bethany Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible child pornography case.

During the investigation, Bethany detectives served search warrants to internet providers to identify the suspect accused of downloading the pornographic images.

On Sept. 1, officers arrested 47-year-old Heath Zeller on a complaint of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Investigators say detectives located a “vast amount of child pornography” during the investigation.

