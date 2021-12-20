Oklahoma man arrested following child pornography investigation

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Canadian County arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officials say the investigation began after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from Microsoft Bing administrators.

Microsoft said that they conducted an audit of 39-year-old Eric Rick’s account and found that he uploaded child pornography of a female child between 6 and 12-years-old.

Investigators allege that Rick uploaded the photo in an attempt to locate more images of the child.

The tip was referred to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, who kicked off the investigation.

Deputies interviewed Rick, who admitted to downloading child pornography and would upload photographs to reverse image search engines to locate additional photos of specific children.

A forensic investigator allegedly discovered multiple images of child pornography on Rick’s cell phone and laptop. A thorough and comprehensive examination of Rick’s devices led investigators to hundreds of images of child pornography.

Also, officials say they found TikTok videos of minor females dancing.

Rick was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

“I hope and pray there aren’t any hands on victims, and I’m asking anyone with information to contact my office,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.