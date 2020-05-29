Live Now
Oklahoma man arrested following child pornography investigation

Joseph Rogers

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 28-year-old man is behind bars after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating in January after receiving a tip from a Virginia law enforcement agency.

The agency was able to track pornographic images of a 14-month-old child to a computer in Jones, Okla.

Agents arrested 28-year-old Joseph Rogers on complaints of possession, distribution, and manufacturing child pornography, child abuse, and computer crimes act violations.

