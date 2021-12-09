Oklahoma man arrested following four-hour standoff

Bryant Hodges

Bryant Hodges, Oklahoma County Jail

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they have arrested a 42-year-old man following a standoff in Harrah on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possibly suicidal man at a home in Harrah.

We know he fired several different shots, at least a half-dozen shots. I don’t know if he was shooting at anyone in particular or anything in particular or if he was just blowing off steam,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the sheriff’s department.

Following a standoff that lasted four hours, deputies arrested 42-year-old Bryant Hodges.

On the property, deputies also found two large moonshine stills and a marijuana grow operation.

Hodges was arrested on complaints of domestic assault, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal manufacturing of liquor.

