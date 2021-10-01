Oklahoma man arrested following several attempted rapes in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man accused in several sexual assault cases in east Tulsa.

On Aug. 21, officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Polo Club Apartments following a reported rape.

The victim told investigators that she was asleep and woke up to a man standing over her. She said the suspect put his hand over her mouth and raped her multiple times.

On Sept. 21, officers were called back to the Polo Club Apartments following another sexual assault.

The victim in that case said she was walking into her apartment when she was bear-hugged from behind and dragged to the ground.

The victim told police that the suspect attempted to rip her pants down and groped her. However, she started screaming, which scared him off.

Two days later, authorities were called to the Alexis Park Apartments for another attempted rape.

The victim says she was awoken by a man in her bedroom. The victim said the suspect grabbed her by the throat, assaulted her, and tried to take her clothes off.

The victim screamed and was able to fight off the suspect.

Authorities say all of the women described their attacker as a Black man in his early 20s.

Following an investigation, police identified 19-year-old Brandon Bills as a person of interest in the case.

On Friday morning, police arrested Bills, who confessed to detectives that he was behind the attacks.

Authorities say there is a possibility that there are more victims who have not come forward.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at (918) 596-9168.