Oklahoma man arrested following sexual abuse investigation

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested two people following a sexual abuse investigation.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Enid Police Department began investigating a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say the victim told friends about the abuse, and their parents then contacted police.

On Friday, officials with the Enid Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jason Williams on 10 complaints of lewd molestation and complaints of forcible oral sodomy, threatening to perform an act of violence and rape by instrumentation.

During an interview with detectives, Williams admitted to touching a 14-year-old inappropriately eight to 10 times.

He also admitted that he threatened to kill his partner, Falen Payne, if she told anyone about the abuse.

She was also arrested on a complaint of enabling child sexual abuse.