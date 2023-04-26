OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly fentanyl overdose.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N. Bryant Ave. and E. Memorial Rd. regarding a drug overdose.

Officials say 24-year-old Rahman Fenner was pronounced dead from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say they learned that fentanyl was provided to Fenner from 23-year-old Kolby Hurst.

Hurst was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.