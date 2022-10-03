TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a shooting at the Sunset Plaza Apartments.

Investigators learned that Pete Clifton had allegedly been shot by his stepson, Camreion Williams.

Clifton was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Later in the morning, officers learned that Williams had returned to the apartment complex. When police arrived, he led them on a short chase to the Cox Business Center.

Authorities immediately evacuated the building and found Williams inside a maintenance room.

Williams was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.