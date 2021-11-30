Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly murdering his two-month-old baby

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pawnee man is behind bars after allegedly murdering his two-month-old baby boy.

Colten Thompson, 25, was arrested Sunday night for alleged child abuse, and now faces both a child abuse charge and first-degree murder charge, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Colten Thompson

OSBI agents traveled to a Pawnee home following reports of an injured baby.

The Pawnee Police Department received a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive two month old in the 700 block of Illinois Street in Pawnee.

The baby was transported to Stillwater Medical Center and then flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He died at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from his injuries, according to OSBI officials.

The baby’s mother was not home when he suffered his fatal injuries, OSBI officials said.

Thompson is currently detained at the Pawnee County Detention Center.

OSBI officials did not release further details.