OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after bystanders reported that he was beating his dog.

Around 2:45 p.m. on March 19, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of S.W. 15th and McKinley after witnesses reported a man beating his own dog.

According to the police report, two witnesses followed the alleged suspect and gave updates to 911 dispatchers until officers could arrive on scene.

The report states that Michael Owen Beavers was seen “carrying the dog by its throat, dragging the dog on the streets and beating the dog.”

Witnesses told investigators that Beavers strangled, punched, kicked, and dragged the dog. They say he also ran over it with a bicycle and carried it in the air by its collar.

The female pitbull was given to animal welfare to be assessed for injuries.

Beavers was arrested on a complaint of animal cruelty.