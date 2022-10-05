COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Special agents have arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of possessing child pornography.

Officials say it all started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

An Electronic Service Provider notified the center that a user had downloaded child pornography at a home in Lawton.

On Tuesday, special agents with the OSBI and officers with the Lawton Police Department went to a home in the Sherwood Village Mobile Home park.

Based on evidence collected during the search warrant, authorities arrested 22-year-old Austin Teague.

Teague was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.