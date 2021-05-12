Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash in Canadian County

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is behind bars after a deadly crash along a busy Oklahoma highway.

Around 8 p.m. on April 29, officers with the Union City Police Department were called to a crash along Hwy 152 and Banner Rd.

When police arrived, they realized that 30-year-old Kasey Working had been killed in the crash.

Investigators say they learned that 37-year-old Jimmy Grissam reportedly ran a stop sign at Hwy 152 and hit Working’s vehicle, which was westbound.

After analyzing the computer from Grissam’s vehicle, authorities say they realized that for the 400 seconds prior to impact, “there was not a significant slowing of the vehicle or a stop.”

On Tuesday, Grissam was arrested on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, and failure to stop at a stop sign.