STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.

Officials say Dustin Lee Stokes was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of 42-year-old Valerie Sue Crawford.

Investigators say Crawford was a passenger in Stokes’ vehicle when he crashed his pickup truck just east of Stillwater in March. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stokes was accused of driving under the influence of drugs during the deadly crash.

If convicted, Stokes could face a sentence ranging from four years to life in prison.