Oklahoma man arrested for double murder

LEEDEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a double homicide in one Oklahoma community.

Early Monday morning, the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Leedey Ambulance Barn and found 44-year-old Angel Boyd and 31-year-old Stacy Boyd dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials say Angel Boyd was an EMT for Leedey, and Stacy was Angel’s sister-in-law.

Angel’s husband told investigators that his sister, Stacy, and her live-in boyfriend wanted to come and talk to him. He says he arranged for Stacy and Tye Sechrist to come to his and Angel’s home in Leedey.

When they didn’t arrive, he tried calling Angel and Stacy.

When neither answered, he told investigators that he went to the ambulance barn and found them both deceased.

Officials with the OSBI say Sechrist was taken into custody at his home after he called authorities to turn himself in.

He was booked into the Dewey County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.