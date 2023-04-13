TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of his father.

Around 12:45 p.m. on April 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an apartment complex near 43rd and Garnett after a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Ismeal King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

King was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Officials say they arrested the victim’s son, Raterrius King on a complaint of first-degree murder.