SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been arrested in connection with his girlfriend’s murder in Sapulpa.

Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers with the Sapulpa Police Department were called to a home in the 2400 block of S. Cedar Street for a possible stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Brittany Gowdy dead from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators later arrested Gowdy’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford for first-degree murder.