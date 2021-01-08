Oklahoma man arrested for sexual abuse, child pornography

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 40-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested on several child pornography complaints.

On Dec. 31, detectives with Enid Police Department’s Internet Crime Against Children program were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators learned that a man in Enid was uploading images of child pornography to Tumblr.

Authorities say they ultimately were led to 40-year-old Jason Wallis.

During an interview with detectives, Wallis admitted to uploading the image to Tumblr and also showed investigators multiple images of child pornography he had on his cellphone.

Officials with the Enid Police Department say Wallis admitted to possessing, distributing, and manufacturing child pornography.

Wallis also reportedly admitted to sexually abusing three children between the ages of 7-months-old and 5-years-old.

Wallis was arrested on six counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of manufacturing child pornography, 18 counts of lewd molestation, a count of rape by instrumentation, and a count of violating Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The investigation into Wallis is ongoing. Officials say they believe there are other individuals involved and further arrests could be made.