Oklahoma man arrested for threatening President Biden, Congress

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man is facing federal charges after federal prosecutors say he threatened to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says 58-year-old John Jacobs Ahrens was charged Monday with making threats against the president.

Johnson says Ahrens sent a series of emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to murder Biden, members of Congress and their families if he didn’t receive money.

Ahrens was arrested at his home in Tulsa last week and allegedly admitted to investigators that he sent the threatening emails.

Court records don’t indicate whether Ahrens has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

