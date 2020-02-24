Oklahoma man arrested in Florida for failing to turn over children to grandparents

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – More than a month after being reported missing, two kids from Oklahoma have been found in Florida.

A judge ruled that the grandparents of the 7-year-old and 8-year-old children should have custody of the pair. However, they were never turned over by their father, 36-year-old Gary Townsend.

Investigators say the children were last seen on Dec. 20 in Wynnewood after the children were pulled out of school.

On Feb. 18, Townsend was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Daytona Beach, Florida for failure to comply with the court order.

The children were safely recovered and turned over to the Florida Department of Child Services before they were returned to their grandparents.