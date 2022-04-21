PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ponca City man was arrested Thursday, accused of manufacturing child pornography and being a Peeping Tom.

George Castanon. Photo from Ponca City Police Department.

George Robert Castanon, 39, faces charges for manufacturing and possessing child pornography as well as a felony Peeping Tom charge, according to Capt. Jeff Woodward of the Ponca City Police Department.

Castanon’s girlfriend found disturbing material on a portable media storage device of Castanon’s on April 19.

The girlfriend looked through the disturbing material and found video footage and images of a juvenile female. She immediately contacted Ponca City police, according to Woodward.

Ponca City police detectives who are part of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search warrants on a concealable camera, a cell phone, a laptop computer and other portable digital media storage devices owned by Castanon.

Investigators found multiple files, including video footage of a juvenile female who was unaware she was being recorded, Woodward said.

Investigators questioned Castanon. He admitted to secretly using the hidden camera to make recordings, according to Woodward.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the Ponca City Police Department at 580-767-0370. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or at www.cybertipline.com,” Woodward said.