PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a Pawnee County man was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge, but not before attempting to commit suicide while officers served the search warrant.

Agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 35-year-old Travis McClain after agents from the OSBI and officers from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home on E. 5280th Road in Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Travis McClain. Courtesy: Pawnee Co. Jail

McClain, a convicted sex offender, faces one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

OSBI officials say McClain was located in the bathroom of the residence during the execution of the warrant and refused to come out.

“McClain had secured a ligature around his neck, tied the ligature to the bathroom door knob and sat down, which caused the door to open. Agents immediately entered the bathroom and began restraining McClain while simultaneously disabling the ligature,” OSBI officials said. “McClain was combative and did temporarily lose consciousness. Agents removed the ligature and McClain regained consciousness.”

After taking him into custody, McClain was cleared by EMTs, transported to the Pawnee County jail and placed on suicide watch.

The investigation into McClain began on October 31, 2022, when North Florida ICAC contacted the OSBI ICAC while investigating a 12-year-old Florida boy receiving inappropriate, sexually-related messages from an adult male in Oklahoma.

During the investigation, OSBI ICAC agents confirmed the phone number used to communicate with the child belonged to McClain.

According to the OSBI, McClain was a convicted sex officer released in January 2021 after serving ten years for Possession of Child Pornography (Tulsa County) and Second-Degree Rape (Pawnee County).