Oklahoma man arrested on child porn charges following investigation

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on child pornography charges.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into the case after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip that they received from Medialab-KIK.

The organization says a user with an Oklahoma IP address uploaded pictures and videos that depicted child sexual abuse and then shared those files with another user.

On Wednesday, Ada police and OSBI agents served a search warrant at 28-year-old Michael John Gray’s home.

He was arrested on multiple charges including possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.