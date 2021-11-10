Oklahoma man arrested on child pornography charges after exchanging photos with Florida minor

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Comanche County man is facing charges after exchanging sexually graphic images and videos with a juvenile female in Florida.

Toby Dearinger, 21, was arrested yesterday after a search warrant was served on his residence in the 200 block of West North Dr. in Fletcher, Oklahoma.

Toby Dearinger mugshot provided by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The Comanche County District Attorney has charged Dearinger with Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor by Use of Technology and Possessing Child Pornography.

The investigation originated in April 2021 when a juvenile female’s parents reported to the Jacksonville County, Florida Sheriff’s Office that they found sexually explicit pictures of her on her cell phone.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office led to Dearinger and detectives contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to pursue the investigation.

With the assistance of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Dearinger was arrested yesterday and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.