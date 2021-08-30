Oklahoma man arrested on child pornography, gun charges

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 55-year-old Idabel man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, as well as a firearms charge.

Agents from OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit were assisted by officers from the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office and the Idabel Police Department in the arrest of Defon Jesse Mergel Sr. on Aug. 26, 2021.

The OSBI ICAC Unit opened an investigation in September 2020 upon receiving a tip from an electronic service provider via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Based on evidence gathered during their investigation, a search warrant was served at Mergel’s residence on Stone Haven Road in Idabel.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the McCurtain County Jail.

Mergel is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

You can also contact the OSBI ICAC Unit at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.