Oklahoma man arrested on child pornography, gun charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mugshot of Defon Jesse Mergel Sr.

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 55-year-old Idabel man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, as well as a firearms charge.

Agents from OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit were assisted by officers from the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office and the Idabel Police Department in the arrest of Defon Jesse Mergel Sr. on Aug. 26, 2021.

The OSBI ICAC Unit opened an investigation in September 2020 upon receiving a tip from an electronic service provider via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Based on evidence gathered during their investigation, a search warrant was served at Mergel’s residence on Stone Haven Road in Idabel.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the McCurtain County Jail.

Mergel is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

You can also contact the OSBI ICAC Unit at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter