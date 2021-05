OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested earlier this month on complaint of rape by instrumentation against a young girl.

John Troupe, 44, was arrested May 9 following an initial investigation by Oklahoma County authorities.

According to the affidavit, Troupe gave the female alcohol, initiated a massage, and touched her while she pretended to be asleep.

Troupe remains in jail at this time.

There is no other information available at this time. This is a developing story.