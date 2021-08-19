Oklahoma man arrested on complaints of lewd molestation

David Buckles

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Enid say they have arrested a 68-year-old Oklahoma man following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Officials with the Enid Police Department opened an investigation after hearing about the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

During the course of the investigation, police interviewed 68-year-old David Albert Buckles.

In the interview with detectives, Buckles reportedly confessed to molesting the victim.

Buckles was arrested on two complaints of lewd molestation and was booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

