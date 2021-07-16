Oklahoma man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Joseph Jackson

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has arrested a Garvin County man on multiple child pornography charges.

The OSBI, Maysville Police Department and Garvin County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Maysville on July 15, where 27-year-old Joseph Lee Jackson was arrested and now faces multiple child pornography charges.

The case originated in December 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI. The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit opened an investigation upon receiving the tip. Based on their investigation, Jackson was arrested without incident and booked into the Garvin County Jail.

Jackson is charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

