Oklahoma man arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a Pushmataha County man on multiple charges of child sexual abuse Monday.

OSBI officials say they were called in August 11 by the District 17 District Attorney’s Office to investigate child sexual abuse allegations against 44-year-old Robert Noah Shores.

Robert Noah Shores mugshot
Robert Shores courtesy of OSBI

Authorities say a female child disclosed that she had been sexually abused multiple times by Shores at his home in Antlers.

Based on the OSBI investigation, agents arrested Shores yesterday in Antlers without incident.

He was booked into the Pushmataha County Jail facing Child Sexual Abuse charges.

Shores’ bond was denied.

The OSBI has reason to believe there might be additional victims of Shores. If you suspect your child may have had inappropriate contact with Shores, please contact the OSBI immediately at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

