Oklahoma man arrested on murder, kidnapping complaints after Facetiming witness during victim’s death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the murder and kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl after admitting to police he Facetimed a witness while the victim was dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez has been arrested on complaints of Murder in the First Degree and Kidnapping for the death and disappearance of Haylie Gonzalez.

According to the affidavit, Bonilla-Lopez Facetimed a witness to ask for his assistance in dumping a body.

During the Facetime, he showed the witness “a female bleeding from the head in his front passenger seat.”

The witness told Bonilla-Lopez to take her to the hospital, but he refused, saying “he didn’t want to or he would go to prison.”

Investigators interviewed Bonilla-Lopez and he told them Gonzalez was at his residence and had been shot.

Detectives say Bonilla-Lopez admitted he Facetimed the witness while “the victim was still alive but severely injured.”

Bonilla-Lopez also told investigators that he drove Gonzalez to another location to have someone else dispose of her body.

After the second person returned, Bonilla-Lopez says he cleaned up his vehicle and called the witness back to tell him he took care of the body.

Officials say they are still searching for the second suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report