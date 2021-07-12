Oklahoma man arrested on murder, kidnapping complaints after Facetiming witness during victim’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the murder and kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl after admitting to police he Facetimed a witness while the victim was dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez has been arrested on complaints of Murder in the First Degree and Kidnapping for the death and disappearance of Haylie Gonzalez.

According to the affidavit, Bonilla-Lopez Facetimed a witness to ask for his assistance in dumping a body.

During the Facetime, he showed the witness “a female bleeding from the head in his front passenger seat.”

The witness told Bonilla-Lopez to take her to the hospital, but he refused, saying “he didn’t want to or he would go to prison.”

Investigators interviewed Bonilla-Lopez and he told them Gonzalez was at his residence and had been shot.

Detectives say Bonilla-Lopez admitted he Facetimed the witness while “the victim was still alive but severely injured.”

Bonilla-Lopez also told investigators that he drove Gonzalez to another location to have someone else dispose of her body.

After the second person returned, Bonilla-Lopez says he cleaned up his vehicle and called the witness back to tell him he took care of the body.

Officials say they are still searching for the second suspect.