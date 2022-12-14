TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing more than 100 criminal complaints following an arrest in Tulsa.

Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 12, officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle near 51st and S. Peoria after spotting a car involved in a string of burglaries.

Authorities arrested the driver, who was identified as Brett Chamberlain.

Investigators say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, a gun, and a plethora of stolen items.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the vehicle was full of stolen bags, purses, cash, credit cards, car keys, driver’s licenses, checks, passports, medications, and even a custom wedding band.

Detectives say Chamberlain may be connected to as many as 89 car burglaries over the last several months.

So far, investigators have identified 34 victims and believe there are at least 55 more unreported cases.

Chamberlain was also accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend and shooting one of her tires.

Chamberlain was arrested on 74 counts of knowingly concealing stolen property, 29 burglary from a vehicle, threatening a violent act, shooting with intent to kill, two counts of hit and run, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of a firearm after a felony, and drug possession.