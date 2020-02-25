Oklahoma man arrested on several drug complaints after traffic stop

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following a traffic violation.

On Feb. 14, Wagoner County deputies were on patrol when they spotted a silver Pontiac G6 commit a traffic violation. The deputies pulled over the vehicle and began to suspect illegal narcotics were in the vehicle.

At that point, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics around the vehicle.

When deputies searched a passenger, identified as Kevin Henson, they found a small tin container and pouch of ziplock bags that appeared to have methamphetamine residue in them.

Authorities also reportedly found an electronic scale, a glass pipe, and a small bag with a green leafy substance. Deputies say they also found a small bag with a clear crystal rock substance and a red straw with a white residue inside it.

In all, deputies discovered 11 grams of methamphetamine and four grams of marijuana.

Henson was arrested and taken to the Wagoner County Detention Center. When he arrived, officials say he attempted to conceal used syringes but was caught with them.

Henson was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and carrying drugs into jail.