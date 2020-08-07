Oklahoma man arrested twice for trafficking meth in one week

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma say a man was arrested for trafficking meth two times in one week.

On Aug. 3, the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit was patrolling motels when officers noticed a dark red Chrysler 300 going from motel to motel.

Officers decided to stop the vehicle to see what was going on.

Inside the vehicle, authorities allegedly discovered a loaded firearm and five ounces of methamphetamine.

The driver, Everet Warren, was arrested on a complaint of trafficking meth and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

However, he bonded out of the Tulsa County Jail three hours later.

Just three days later, officers were serving a warrant at a motel in the area of 3500 S. 79th East Ave.

Inside the motel room, investigators say they found Warren with 29 grams of meth and another loaded firearm.

Warren was arrested again for trafficking meth and possession of a firearm.

