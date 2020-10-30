Oklahoma man berates, allegedly shoves women holding Biden/Harris signs, says they’re ‘not welcome’ in his town

FITTSTOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in Fittstown, Okla., berated women who were on a street corner holding campaign signs in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday.

The women holding the signs claim they were physically shoved by the man who admitted openly that they were not welcome in his hometown.

A video taken of the incident by one of the women is a little hard to see at first since it is closely zoomed in. In it, you can hear the man berating the women who were standing on a corner in the town south of Ada, Okla.

“You support a child molester, you support abortion,” he said. “I bet you’re so happy that you support abortion.”

As the man was yelling at them, a semi-truck horn could be heard blaring because he had hopped out of it and left it going.

“You need Jesus in your life lady,” he said. “Yeah, you do.”

The women were holding Biden/Harris signs and said they traveled all around Pontotoc County in support of the presidential candidate. One of them said they didn’t run into any problems until this incident.

“It was all pretty normal and then this happened,” said Jill Acree, a woman on scene.

Both Acree and Laura Pounders claim the man cursed at them. They said he even put his hands on one of them by pushing the woman who was filming the incident.

“It’s not normal, this isn’t normal, this is not normal behavior,” Pounders said.

“It was shocking,” Acree said.

According to a police report that you can see below, the man told deputies with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office that it was just an open-handed tap on her shoulder, as he said they “needed Jesus in their life.”

Campaign Harassment by KFOR on Scribd

“I was too scared at the time, to notice anything other than to watch him and see where he was at and what he was doing,” Pounders said.

The man later took to Facebook, admitting he did touch one of the women. You can see his full comment below. However, he said he did not cuss at the women. In his Facebook comment, he finished by saying any Biden/Harris supporters are “Not welcome, much less in my hometown.”

“We really want to restore decency to our country, but also to our community; it starts here at home,” Acree said.

You can see a picture of his full Facebook comment below:

We’ve seen the decline in civil discourse as we get closer to the election, in this story as well as others. Last year KFOR brought viewers stories about an Edmond Santa Fe High School student charged with assault after he was caught on camera knocking another student’s “Make America Great Again” hat off his head. Also, just three weeks ago, a Republican House candidate says he was attacked while putting campaign signs on a metro street corner.

The women said a man showed up in another truck and the man yelling at them decided to leave. He chose not to speak with KFOR, but did send us his statement he gave to police in the police report.

“On Saturday (Oct 24, 2020) I was traveling North on 377/99 Hwy and witnessed a man screaming in the face of some ladies in front of the Post Office in Fittstown, Ok. He was making a lot of gestures. I pulled in (White F-250) to make sure the ladies was ok. The truck had a horn or buzzer going off, and that prevented me from hearing anything. My only concern was to make sure the ladies was okay. The truck driver (Rowdy Veal) left on my arrival, ladies appeared okay but scared.”

