Oklahoma man charged after allegedly planning attacks on high schools

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been charged after allegedly planning attacks on two Edmond high schools.

Police say they got a report of a suspicious Twitter account belonging to Matthew Rexwinkle, where he posted concerning comments like, “7 months left… time to erase my phone” and “can’t wait, f*** family.”

According to court documents, he also said he “connects” with known murderers.

Police found a video that shows Rexwinkle with plastic containers and powder from fireworks and matches. He also had a map of Edmond North High School that showed where he would put explosives. He spoke about doing the same at Edmond Memorial High, and that hundreds would be dead.

“He was pretty confident about his plan on North, and he seemed to want some more time to work on his plan at Memorial,” Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, told KFOR in February.

The Edmond School District released the following statement in response to his arrest:

“Edmond Public Schools is extremely appreciative of law enforcement authorities’ attentive work on this matter. The arrest of this former student is alarming and has caused considerable concern for our community. We support authorities prosecuting this case to the fullest extent of the law.” EDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT

According to online court documents, Rexwinkle was charged with conspiring to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily injury and possession of an explosive device.