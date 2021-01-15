Oklahoma man charged after allegedly shooting, killing bystander at bar

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a 34-year-old man following a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma bar.

On Dec. 20, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation following a homicide.

Officials say 47-year-old B.J. Youngblood had been shot and killed while at Tommy’s Bar in Fort Towson.

Agents learned that 34-year-old Thomas Phillips III was at the bar and began causing problems with other patrons. An employee asked Phillips to leave, and an altercation took place between Phillips and the bar patrons who were pushing him out of the bar, officials say.

At that point, investigators say Phillips went to his vehicle and grabbed a gun, firing multiple rounds into the exterior wall of the bar.

One of the rounds hit and killed Youngblood, who was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation.

Authorities say Phillips fled the scene, but was later seen driving by the bar. As deputies tried to catch up to him, he began speeding and turned off his headlights.

Phillips eventually crashed into a tree and suffered significant injuries.

Now, Phillips has been charged with first-degree murder, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.