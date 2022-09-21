WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing a murder charge after a body was discovered in a burning home.

On Aug. 15, fire crews were called to a house fire near 13th and Oak in Woodward.

As firefighters were battling the flames, they discovered the body of 63-year-old Kenneth Holland.

Investigators were able to determine that Holland did not die in the fire. Instead, his body showed signs of blunt force trauma and he had been stabbed.

According to the Woodward News, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office learned that the house had intentionally been set on fire, likely to cover up Holland’s murder.

Court records indicate that Vincent Villa has now been charged with first-degree murder- malice aforethought in connection to Holland’s death.