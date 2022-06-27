TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot and killed an attempted carjacker.

Around 4:20 a.m. on June 19, officers were called to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd. on a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot. The man, who was identified as 25-year-old Desmond Cousino, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooter, Anthony Allen, was the one who called 911.

Surveillance cameras at the convenience store captured Cousino attempting to carjack Allen at gunpoint.

Officials say the two ended up fighting over the gun, and Allen shot Cousino after taking the gun.

“Although Cousino was attempting to carjack Allen, the investigation showed that Cousino was fleeing from Allen when he was shot,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook.

Allen was charged with first-degree manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and transferring a firearm from a felon.